Singer and former Page 3 model Sam Fox to star as Lancaster Pride returns next month

The singer and former glamour model will be performing her hits including 'Touch Me' and 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Now'.

Also headlining will be Ross Alexander, who makes his return after previously starring in 2021, while Batala Lancaster also return to take part in the event.

Johnny Wright has also confirmed he will appear, performing tracks from his Top 40 album 'Tales from the 45'.

Sam Fox will perform at Lancaster Pride.

Organised by Out in the Bay - the Lancaster-based charity which works with LGBTQIA people and young adults, people who misuse drugs and alcohol, and those living with long-term sexual health conditions - the event will take place on Sunday June 25.

This will be the sixth Lancaster Pride, with the colourful parade once again starting at 11am from Dalton Square and travelling around the one-way system, with the main event then taking place from noon until 6pm back in Dalton Square.

Out in the Bay's chief executive officer Robert Mee said: "We are so excited to have Sam Fox.

"We are celebrating this Pride with the people from our LGBTQIA community and our proud allies, who we are asking to come and support us this year."

Ross Alexander will perform at Lancaster Pride.

This year's Pride will be a 'pay as you feel' event, with all money raised being donated to Out in the Bay's fund for keeping their services going, particularly their new housing project No Labelz, which supports 18 to 25-year-olds from the community who are facing homelessness.

Robert Mee from Out in the Bay.