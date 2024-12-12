Shrimps help light up Morecambe care home for Christmas

Residents at Anchor’s Eric Morecambe House care home were thrilled when the manager from League Two football club Morecambe FC attended their Christmas lights switch-on.

Team manager Derek Adams – along with some of the players – helped residents and Anchor colleagues at the home welcome in the festive season earlier this month.

The visit happened after the home built up links with the club’s project veteran officer, who had visited armed forces veterans at the home previously.

Veterans from the home had also attended special veterans’ coffee mornings at the football club as Eric Morecambe House continued to forge positive links with the wider community.

The lights switch on was part of Anchor’s nationwide Creative Christmas campaign with care homes celebrating the festive season in the build up to the big day itself, through lights switch-on events and Christmas cake competitions.

Home manager Stephanie Webster said: “It is fantastic that our home has such a wonderful two-way relationship with the town’s football club and we were delighted to welcome the manager, captain and other players for our Christmas lights switch-on.

“We had a great day and our residents were thrilled to welcome Derek for our special event. We wish his team all the best for the rest of the season and we’ll all be watching their results with interest.”

Anchor's Eric Morecambe House care home has 36 beds and is a trusted provider of residential care for people in later life, offering care and support for those who have residential and dementia care needs.