The south Lancaster to M6 road scheme aims to help people to get around, encourage more public transport use, and unlock access to the proposed Bailrigg Garden Village.

This would involve a new road between the M6 at junction 33 and the propose garden village, as well as a new Park and Ride on Hazelrigg Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are encouraged to give their comments online by Wednesday March 22 at www.lancashire.gov.uk/TransformingLancasterTravel

The view across part of the proposed Bailrigg Garden Village site.

You can view details about the plans including the route of the road, possible bridge designs and environmental considerations.

These latest proposals have been developed following detailed surveys and investigations of the area. For example, the route has been altered to protect an area of valuable ancient woodland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This proposed road is part of the South Lancaster Growth Catalyst programme, which would involve a significant investment in measures to encourage bus use, cycling and walking, to make these much more attractive travel options for people in future.

As well as helping Lancaster's economy to grow, this scheme also aims to solve some of the existing problems at certain times with congestion and pollution in and around the city centre and in Galgate.

The south Lancaster proposed road alignment.

County Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: "It's important to us that we hear from local people and can improve the plans by understanding more about local considerations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll take your feedback into account to finalise the proposals, and then people will also be able to comment on the proposals when the planning application is submitted.

"We want to help Lancaster district to grow, help people to get around and promote sustainable travel options. So we’re working with Lancaster City Council and other partners to deliver these major transport improvements to benefit people and the local area."

Two public drop-in exhibition events are planned at Ellel Village Hall in Galgate:

Wednesday March 8 from 5pm to 8.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday March 9 from 9:30am to 5pm

People can go along to find out more, share their views, and speak to people directly involved in the proposed scheme.

Planning permission will be needed before any work could start on site. A planning application will be prepared following the public engagement, taking the feedback into account. This planning application is expected to be submitted later this year.