The MP was joined by Lizzi Collinge, Labour county councillor for Lancaster East.

The pair met with Gene Lewis, LiNa CEO, and Jonathan Lewis, Bibby Line Group chief executive, to discuss Labour’s industrial strategy and the party's plans to support projects that work towards industrial decarbonisation.

Mr Esterson and Mrs Collinge were also shown several innovative projects aimed at reducing the UK’s carbon footprint, including the use of hydrogen as a fuel source for marine transport.

Labour’s Shadow Minister for Business and Industry, Bill Esterson MP, pictured during the visit to LiNa Energy.

LiNa Energy and Bibby Marine’s partnership focuses on the development and deployment of innovative sodium-ion battery technology in offshore operations.

Mr Esterson said: “These projects will create jobs in Lancaster and the north west. They will also help the UK meet its climate targets. Labour's industrial strategy will create stability and confidence for UK businesses to invest in crucial net zero projects.

Gene Lewis, LiNa CEO, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Shadow Minister for Business and Industry, Bill Esterson, to our lab and production facilities, to show how LiNa Energy is leading the charge to develop and commercialise low-cost solid-state sodium batteries.

"Our energetic team of engineers and electrochemists are ambitious and galvanised around our mission to help the energy and industrial sectors get to net zero faster, and we’re proud of the skills and jobs that we’re creating in Lancaster."

Labour’s Shadow Minister for Business and Industry, Bill Esterson MP, pictured during the visit to Bibby Line Group.

Jonathan Lewis, Bibby Line Group chief executive officer, said: “While Bibby Line Group’s roots were established over 200 years ago, we are looking firmly to the future.

"We are partnering with LiNa to develop areas where its battery technology can be used to support the decarbonisation of our vessels and construction assets.

"As a north west headquartered business, we are especially excited by the prospects for new jobs and skills development in the north of England."

Mr Esterson said: “It was great to see the crucial work of LiNa Energy and Bibby Marine in Lancaster. The Labour Party in government will support the brilliant clean energy projects we have here in Lancaster.”

"We can bring local jobs and economic prosperity to Lancaster and across the region. The Labour Party is committed to supporting clean maritime projects, through ensuring greater investment in new industrial capacity.

