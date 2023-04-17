Sexual misconduct while on night out in Lancaster loses police inspector his job

Simon Gee, an Inspector employed by Cumbria Constabulary since July 2020, was the subject of a four-day misconduct hearing chaired by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair last week.

Gee faced four allegations of misconduct, regarding behaviour during a night out for a colleague’s leaving event at a number of bars and pubs in Lancaster in 2021.

Two were found to amount to gross misconduct and two were found to amount to misconduct.

The hearing found that the inspector's actions were serious enough to justify dismissal.

Gee was investigated after fellow officers recognised his actions towards colleagues on the night in question were inappropriate and raised their concerns to the Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.

As a result of the hearing, Gee will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

Cumbria Constabulary’s Deputy Chief Constable Rob Carden said: “Cumbria Police holds its officers to the highest standards of integrity, whether on or off duty. It is clear that this officer fell far below these standards.

“Whilst this incident took place when the officer was off duty, his comments and actions towards policing colleagues were inappropriate and inexcusable.

“No police officer should act in this way.

“The finding of Gross Misconduct will result not only in the officer’s dismissal from the force, but also addition to the barred list, meaning the individual will not be able to become a police officer elsewhere.

“I can assure the public that this officer’s actions are wholly unrepresentative of our Police Officers and staff, who work every day to keep people safe and in a manner which we can all be proud.

“I hope that the outcome of the Misconduct Proceedings will demonstrate to the public that all allegations against police officers and staff are treated with the utmost seriousness, investigated thoroughly and, where wrong-doing is found to be evidenced, significant action taken to hold them accountable.