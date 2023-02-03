Sex offender with links to Lancaster and Morecambe who was wanted by police now arrested
A sex offender with links to Lancaster and Morecambe who was wanted by police has been caught.
By Gayle Rouncivell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Steven Woodcock, who was wanted for breaching the terms of his notification requirements, has now been arrested.
Woodcock was located in Heysham this morning, Friday, and is currently in custody.
Lancaster Area Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeals to find him.”