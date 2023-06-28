Sewage spills in River Lune at Lancaster among highest in England during 2022

The Millennium Bridge on the River Lune. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Conservation experts The Rivers Trust have collated statistics from across England and Wales where the sewerage network discharged treated sewage and overflows of untreated sewage and storm water into rivers in 2022.

There were 384,568 spills from the discharge points last year for a combined total of more than 2.3m hours.

In Lancashire alone there were 14,379 spills last year for a combined total of 83,437 hours.

The most active sewage discharge point in the region was Lune Street Pumping Station, by the Millennium Bridge on the River Lune in Lancaster.

There were 226 spills in 2022, running for a total of 5,336 hours.

Only six discharge points in England and Wales ran for a longer length of time.

The next most active point in Lancashire was Scale Hall Pumping Station, also on the River Lune.

The 171 spills there ran for a combined 3,951 hours.

Other poor areas around the district include Halton East Pumping Station, which spilled 83 times into the Lune for a total of 119.13 hours, Wray Wastewater Treatment Works, which spilled 215 times for a total of 124.47 hours, discharging into the River Hindburn, and Over Kellet Wastewater Treatment Works, which spilled 103 times for a total of 1800.17 hours, discharging into a the tributary of the River Keer.

In addition, High Bentham Wastewater Treatment Works spilled 106 times for a total of 352.38 hours, discharging into the River Wenning.

You can see the River Trust's interactive map at https://theriverstrust.org/sewage-map