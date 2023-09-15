Seven-year-old Lancaster Everest climber Oscar bags award from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oscar, seven, hit the headlines across the globe earlier this year when he completed a mammoth endurance challenge, climbing 12 UK mountains to the height of Mount Everest.

The daring feat didn’t go unnoticed, and Oscar’s family were stunned to receive a Points of Light award from Rishi Sunak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster’s challenge has so far raised £40,000 for Derian House, the Chorley-based children’s hospice that cares for 400 babies, children and young people each year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscar at Scafell Pike.

The cash is enough to send 40 families on a free week’s holiday to one of the charity’s fully-adapted lodges near the Fylde coast and the Lake District.

Oscar will be presented with his Points of Light award – which are reserved for outstanding people who are making a change in their community – in November.

MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, David Morris, and MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, Cat Smith, will present Oscar with the award at his school – St Wilfrid's, Halton – at a special ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar said: “Wow, I have a certificate from the Prime Minister who runs the country.”

Oscar after reading his letter from Prince William.

In June, Oscar also received a letter from Prince William – in which the future king congratulated him for his “efforts to fundraise for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Oscar’s Dad Matt said: “It is amazing that Oscar’s challenge has captured the interest of so many people. He got a letter from Prince William last month and to now receive the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award is fantastic.

"We hope all the interest raises further awareness of the great work Derian House does for the families of our region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that’s not all, Oscar has also been nominated for two more awards.

The youngster is up for the Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award in the Best of Lancashire Awards and the Best of the Bay Awards 2023. The announcements will be made at the end of September.

“Oscar is really looking forward to the awards,” said Matt.

“We have our fingers crossed, but whatever happens, we are so proud of everything he has done.”

Kerry Pritchard, community fundraiser at Derian House, said: “It’s amazing what Oscar has achieved for the children and families of Derian House, we are astounded at his dedication and energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To receive a special award from the Prime Minister himself just says it all. Well done to Oscar! And good luck in the Best of Lancashire Awards, we all have our fingers crossed at Derian.”

It will cost £6m to run services at Derian House in 2023, and with just a small percentage of this coming from government funding, the charity relies on its kind-hearted supporters for 70p in every £1.

Based in Chorley, the hospice cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the north west and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.