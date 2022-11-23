Seven Lancaster food venues get new hygiene ratings with one restaurant scoring two out of five

Cinnamon Spice in Emesgate Lane, Silverdale, was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

New food hygiene ratings have also been awarded to six other food establishments in the Lancaster district.

Vincenzo's Coffee House in St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, was handed a three out of five rating after assessment on October 17.

The Food Standards Agency's Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Max Chinese Takeaway, in Heysham Road, Heysham, was also given a score of three on October 17.

The Malt Shovel Inn in Main Street, Warton, was given a three out of five rating after assessment on October 1.

Two Thai in China Street, Lancaster, was rated four following assessment on October 12

Jasmine Garden, of Newsham Road, Lancaster, also secured a four rating after assessment on October 11

Finally, Boba Boba takeaway in Market Street, Lancaster, scored four of five after assessment on October 6.