Seven Lancaster food venues get new hygiene ratings with one restaurant scoring two out of five
A restaurant near Lancaster has been handed a new two out of five food hygiene rating.
Cinnamon Spice in Emesgate Lane, Silverdale, was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have also been awarded to six other food establishments in the Lancaster district.
Vincenzo's Coffee House in St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, was handed a three out of five rating after assessment on October 17.
Max Chinese Takeaway, in Heysham Road, Heysham, was also given a score of three on October 17.
The Malt Shovel Inn in Main Street, Warton, was given a three out of five rating after assessment on October 1.
Two Thai in China Street, Lancaster, was rated four following assessment on October 12
Jasmine Garden, of Newsham Road, Lancaster, also secured a four rating after assessment on October 11
Finally, Boba Boba takeaway in Market Street, Lancaster, scored four of five after assessment on October 6.
Of Lancaster's 224 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 136 (61%) now have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.