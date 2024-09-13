Settle Flowerpot Festival has final fling indoors with games and entertainment on offer

By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Sep 2024, 12:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Watershed Mill in Settle will host a Flowerpot Family fun day this Saturday (September 14).

All the flowerpot exhibits from Settle Flowerpot Festival return from their sites around the town for their final flush alongside community stalls and sideshows.

Held indoors, the free event runs from 10am to 4pm and features games and entertainment including plate smashing and Splat the Rat alongside tamer tombola fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Hanscombe from the Flowerpot Festival team said: “The Mill is a great spacious venue for bringing this year’s Festival to a close indoors and it means the weather forecast doesn’t need to be a deterrent for a day of family fun.

Watershed Mill in Settle will host a Flowerpot Family Funday this Saturday September 14.Watershed Mill in Settle will host a Flowerpot Family Funday this Saturday September 14.
Watershed Mill in Settle will host a Flowerpot Family Funday this Saturday September 14.

“It’s also home to The Potting Shed, our Festival HQ, so it’s interesting for visitors to see where many of the exhibits are made and children’s workshops are held.”

Parking is free at the Watershed Mill for the event which hopes to help local charities in their fundraising efforts.

Related topics:Parking
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice