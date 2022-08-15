Settle-Carlisle rail partnership shortlisted for national award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Settle-Carlisle Railway Community Rail Partnership has made the shortlist in the national Community Rail Awards 2022 in the category of Tourism and Leisure.

The shortlisted project is the line guide which is produced twice a year. The line guide is a free leaflet which contains the timetables for the scenic Settle-Carlisle line and The Bentham Line, as well as containing information about local areas along the line.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Manchester on October 5. The event is jointly sponsored by Northern and Transport for Greater Manchester.

The Community Rail Awards recognise the important work carried out by those who work across Britain’s rail network to make stations welcoming spaces.

John Moorhouse, chairman of The Settle-Carlisle Railway Development Company, said: “We’re very proud that our Line Guide has been shortlisted for a Community Rail Award. The line guide is a result of ongoing comments received on the benefit of having a paper timetable, especially from the local communities along both the Settle-Carlisle line and The Bentham Line.”

Alongside this, many of the groups carry out vital community engagement work with schools, colleges and other local groups to help educate and secure passengers of the future, which is critical to ensuring our railways are an inclusive, sustainable and healthy way to travel.