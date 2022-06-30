See the bath where murderer Buck Ruxton cut up his victims in Lancaster

The council’s Love YOUR Lancaster campaign aims to encourage people who have lived in the district for years or are new to the area, to discover or re-discover a city full of fascinating, and sometimes hidden, gems.

As well as being a useful tool for tourists, the Visit Lancaster website is also a good resource for residents keen to explore places of interest on their doorstep.

Outdoor attractions include The Storey Gardens, Aldcliffe Triangle community garden and art space, and the Fauna nature reserve at Fairfield.

Lancashire Constabulary Museum is Lancaster's most recent attraction of interest to locals and tourists alike.

And among the more unusual sights indoors are the rare sculpture of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert together in the gallery at The Storey and the bath where notorious Lancaster murderer, Buck Ruxton dismembered his victims which is on display in the newly opened Lancashire Police Museum at Lancaster Castle.

To see the guide, visit here

Lancaster's Lune Aqueduct can be accessed on foot, by bike or boat. Photo by Diana Jarvis.

Discover all you need to know about Lancaster's quirkier attractions and pick up a souvenir along the way at the city's Visitor Information Centre. Photo by Robin Zahler.