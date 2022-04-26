Secretary of State to visit Heysham Power Stations after invite by Morecambe MP

During an energy security strategy statement in Parliament, David Morris MP asked Mr Kwarteng to visit facility.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday April 19, Mr Morris said: “Would my right hon. Friend like to come to Heysham and look at the two reactors that are working in my constituency? The whole community is behind the nuclear power industry, and it is our future, so I extend that invitation to my right hon. Friend.”

Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng MP said in response: “I should be very happy to go with my hon. Friend to see the nuclear reactors.

David Morris MP speaking in Parliament.

"The future is decarbonised baseload power. That is what we need, and it is something with which my hon. Friend and I are 100 per cent aligned.”

Following the statement Mr Morris said: “The energy security strategy is brilliant for Morecambe and Lunesdale as it secures the build of a third nuclear power station in Heysham.

"I am pleased that the Secretary of State has accepted my invitation to come and visit Heysham 1 and 2, so he can see for himself the fantastic nuclear skills that we have in Heysham and our enthusiasm for a new nuclear power station to preserve these skills for generations to come.”