Secretary of State Michael Gove to meet with Morecambe MP David Morris over town council precept hike

As we reported earlier this month, Mr Morris revealed in his Lancaster Guardian column that he had asked Michael Gove to send a task force to investigate Morecambe Town Council's drastic council tax increase.

The town council's share of the council tax will see a Band A property paying an extra £1.32 per week, which they say will go towards plans for Frontierland.

But Mr Morris said the town council was "expecting to raise £1m more from Morecambe's taxpayers to buy Frontierland, that's already owned by the Morecambe taxpayer and not for sale" and accused them of creating a reserve fund "to pay for vanity projects" such as spending £48,000 "engaging architects to design buildings on land they do not own or have the capital to build".

David Morris MP.

And on Monday, during Communities Local Government and Housing questions, Mr Morris raised the 237% hike.

Speaking in the chamber he said: "First, I thank the Secretary the State for the money for the Eden Project Morecambe; it has been gratefully received in Morecambe.

"However, we have another problem that I would love to meet the Secretary of State to discuss.

"The town council or the parish council has raised the precept from £200,000 two years ago up to £1.5million.

"Apparently, that is to buy a piece of land that is already owned by the public for a knock-down price of £1million, when it was bought for £3million.

"If that is not the case, the remaining money will go into a fund. As we both know, funds cannot be raised against what is already there, unless it is half. Will the Secretary of State meet me to discuss the issue as soon as possible?"

