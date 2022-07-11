Second Paw Patrol convoy in tribute to Heysham explosion victim George Hinds

This year’s convoy was the second for little George and people lined the promenade to wave at the lorries and vehicles taking part.

Blaring horns could be heard all the way along the route which started at Penrod Way, Heysham, then onto Heysham Road and down the promenade to Happy Mount Park.

Also on the promenade children could have free teddy bears to hold up when the convoy came past.

Second Paw Patrol convoy for Heysham explosion victim George Hinds - HGV's with Paw Patrol Flags and Toys Set off from Heysham and travelled to Happy Mount Park in Morcambe - 10.07.2022. Picture by Anthony Farran.

There were paw bracelets and paw key rings for sale as well as Paw Patrol themed balloons on a stick.

A raffle held for George raised £227.64 to go towards his memorial garden.

Jenna McBride said on Facebook: “Thank you for a great day sending love to George Arthur Hinds Paw Patrol forever.

“Thanks to all involved and who donated.”

