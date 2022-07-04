Second Paw Patrol convoy for Heysham explosion toddler victim postponed for a day

Organisers said on the George's Prom Convoy Facebook page: “Due to Morecambe Football Club already having an event on Saturday, July 9, we are having to move the convoy to Sunday, July 10, a day later.

“We are hoping that you can all still make it!

“We will release the times and the route as soon as possible.

George's Paw Patrol convoy.

"As for your vehicle decorations, we are looking at doing the same theme as last year, George's favourite... Paw Patrol!

“We are also still looking for anyone who would like to assist on the day in locations along the route. If you would like to get in touch please message the page ‘George's Prom Convoy’.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused, but we hope you can all join us to remember Little George and show our continued support to his family.”

Jenna McBride said on Facebook: “The idea is to provide entertainment and fun for those on the promenade watching the convoy and to help raise money for this beautiful boy.

A second Paw Patrol convoy being held for Heysham explosion victim George Hinds has been postponed for a day.

"I’m asking for donations to help me do this, we are needing teddies to hand out to children free of charge to hold high for George whilst the convoy comes past.

"Anything Paw Patrol, and any musical instruments that can be used by children are needed.

"We are planning cake sales and fresh drinks, pick and mixes for sale, adult raffles and children's raffles and prizes, balloons, decorations, possibly a Paw Patrol Chase character walking up the promenade with a donation bucket, sand castle prizes on the beach, free teddies, fancy dress and dancing and simply just a friendly fun day.

"And of course we need vehicles to join the convoy so if any cars are interested in joining in, decorating your car and representing George Hinds please get in touch.”

Last May 2021 over 100 vehicles turned out for a special Paw Patrol Convoy down Morecambe promenade in tribute to Heysham explosion victim George Hinds.