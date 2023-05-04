Police, the RSPCA and Lancaster City Council were all notified after the monkeys escaped, and local residents are now being warned what they should do if they see them.

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: "Lancaster City Council has been notified that some marmoset monkeys have escaped from a property in the Carnforth area.

"Marmosets have specific welfare needs specifically relating to their environment and climate.

Marmosets have gone missing from a house in Carnforth.

"As marmosets are not native to the UK and originate from tropical locations such as Central and South America they require a much warmer climate than that of the UK.

"They are likely to try and find somewhere warm to rest overnight so check bird boxes, garages and sheds.

"Please do not attempt to catch the monkeys as this may cause risk of injury to yourself or the monkeys and please do not try to feed them either."

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 2.48pm yesterday (May 2) to Warton Road, Carnforth, to a report a pet marmoset monkey had escaped from a property. The incident is now being dealt with by the RSPCA."

If anyone has any sightings of the monkeys, you should call and report the location and time of sightings to one of the following agencies:

Lancaster City Council Animal Licensing and Dog Warden Team: 01524 582935

Police: 101 (referencing LC-20230502-0812)