The awards are organised by the Innovation Agency; NIHR Clinical Research Network: North West Coast (CRN:NWC) and NIHR Applied Research Collaboration: North West Coast (ARC:NWC).

The awards are an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have helped save lives and improve services, through the development, delivery or application of innovation or research. Key areas include patient safety, community engagement and research team collaboration.

A special award to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of the NHS is included in this year’s categories.

Dr Phil Jennings.

Innovation Agency Chief Executive Dr Phil Jennings said: “These awards are an opportunity to pay tribute to those who work to reduce health inequalities and improve patient care. Whether in healthcare or academia, I look forward to receiving nominations and meeting those who have made a real difference to life in the region and beyond.”

Professor of General Practice at the University of Liverpool and Director of the ARC NWC, Dr Mark Gabbay, said: “Last year’s event proved there is a wealth of talent across the region. It was a brilliant opportunity to publicly thank those involved and I would urge teams and individuals to consider entering the awards.”

Prof Enitan Carrol, Clinical Director of the Clinical Research Network: North West Coast, added: “We are delighted that The North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards ceremony is coming back to Liverpool after four years."

The region’s two Integrated Care System organisations covering Cheshire and Merseyside and Lancashire and South Cumbria are also supporting the event.

Prof Enitan Carrol, Clinical Director of the Clinical Research Network North West Coast.

Twelve awards in total will showcase the best research and innovation from NHS organisations, industry and academic partners, third sector organisations, local authorities and other collaborators in health innovation.

The 2023 award categories are:

Innovation in Patient Safety

Innovation in Workforce Deployment

Dr Mark Gabbay.

Culture for Innovation

Research Student of the Year

The Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation

Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement

Research Delivery Team of the Year

Research Collaboration of the Year

Primary Care and Community Research Site of the Year

Tackling Health Inequalities Award

The 2022 Sustainability Award

NHS at 75 Award

Enter online at www.nwcawards.co.uk – the deadline for applications is March 24.