Search is on for region's most successful researchers and innovators
The search is on for the region’s most successful researchers and innovators, with the launch of the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2023.
The awards are organised by the Innovation Agency; NIHR Clinical Research Network: North West Coast (CRN:NWC) and NIHR Applied Research Collaboration: North West Coast (ARC:NWC).
The awards are an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have helped save lives and improve services, through the development, delivery or application of innovation or research. Key areas include patient safety, community engagement and research team collaboration.
A special award to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of the NHS is included in this year’s categories.
Innovation Agency Chief Executive Dr Phil Jennings said: “These awards are an opportunity to pay tribute to those who work to reduce health inequalities and improve patient care. Whether in healthcare or academia, I look forward to receiving nominations and meeting those who have made a real difference to life in the region and beyond.”
Professor of General Practice at the University of Liverpool and Director of the ARC NWC, Dr Mark Gabbay, said: “Last year’s event proved there is a wealth of talent across the region. It was a brilliant opportunity to publicly thank those involved and I would urge teams and individuals to consider entering the awards.”
Prof Enitan Carrol, Clinical Director of the Clinical Research Network: North West Coast, added: “We are delighted that The North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards ceremony is coming back to Liverpool after four years."
The region’s two Integrated Care System organisations covering Cheshire and Merseyside and Lancashire and South Cumbria are also supporting the event.
Twelve awards in total will showcase the best research and innovation from NHS organisations, industry and academic partners, third sector organisations, local authorities and other collaborators in health innovation.
The 2023 award categories are:
Innovation in Patient Safety
Innovation in Workforce Deployment
Culture for Innovation
Research Student of the Year
The Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation
Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement
Research Delivery Team of the Year
Research Collaboration of the Year
Primary Care and Community Research Site of the Year
Tackling Health Inequalities Award
The 2022 Sustainability Award
NHS at 75 Award
Enter online at www.nwcawards.co.uk – the deadline for applications is March 24.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 22 at The Royal College of Physicians, The Spine, in Liverpool.