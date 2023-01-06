Search is on for developers to deliver first phase of housing in Lancaster's Canal Quarter

The homes would be built on the Nelson Street car park, one of several sites within the masterplan earmarked for homes.

Tender documents published by the city council state that the authority is “seeking bids from housing developers or consortium to promote and develop an early phase market housing scheme.”

Nelson Street has been identified as "an opportunity to bring forward much-needed homes in the first phase of the regeneration”.

The plans are for up to 233 new homes, delivered in a mix featuring social, affordable, and private rent and shared ownership tenures.

Working with PRP Architects, Lancaster City Council unveiled its vision for the area - which was previously known as Canal Corridor North - last October.

The scheme, between St Leonard’s Gate and Quarry Road, would comprise 580 homes, two public squares and more than 75,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Additional pedestrian and cycle-friendly streets would also be developed to encourage access to Lancaster Canal.

The former Mitchell’s Brewery would become a landmark building in the quarter.

Other aspects include extending the Dukes Theatre, improving the public realm, and enhancing existing ginnels to create interesting pathways for pedestrians to explore. The plan also calls for stepped canal access.

Lancaster City Council owns the majority of the site and PRP will also work with private landowners - including the former brewery - within the area to create a plan that features homes, hotels, offices, and a prominent cultural and artistic offer.

The council is seeking bids from housing developers (and their associates) or consortium (with identified lead organisation) to deliver the scheme, with an estimated contract start of June 2023, finishing in June 2026.

The council has received £2.769m from the government's Brownfield Land Release Fund towards the scheme, the aim of which is to unlock new homes on derelict and underused brownfield land through the One Public Estate programme.