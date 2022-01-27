Search continues for missing teen from Lancaster
Lancashire Police are asking the public for help in locating 15-year-old Josh Cragg from Lancaster who has be missing since last Saturday.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:51 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:54 pm
Josh was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, January 22, at his home address and so we are now concerned for his welfare. He is also wanted in connection with an investigation into vehicle crime and burglary.
Josh is described as 6ft of slim build with short mousy brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of his disappearance.
As well as Lancaster he also has connections to the Morecambe area.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 101 quoting log reference 1262 of January 24. For immediate sightings, please call 999.