Erland Cooper is a Scottish composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, born and raised in Stromness, Orkney.

As an interdisciplinary artist, he has released three acclaimed studio albums, with four additional companion albums and multiple EPs, including a trilogy of work inspired by his childhood home, as well as themes of nature, people, place and time.

His work combines field recordings with classical orchestration and contemporary electronic elements.

Erland Cooper. Photo by Alex Kozobolis

Cooper also works across mixed media projects including installation art, theatre and film. He is a recipient of a Royal Television Society award and his music is played frequently on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Radio 6 Music as well as featured on various TV network productions.

Cooper will perform as part of his current UK tour at Lancaster Library on Sunday September 24, in support of his recent Folded Landscapes album and ahead of the release of the Folded Landscapes (Piano Version) album on November 3.

The companion version is a minimal solo piano recording that further deepens the environmental musical experience.

Shaped by echoes of glacial caves and the perspective of the ice, this sister record to the original album offers a captivating and meditative journey through the natural world.

Cooper mixed the accompanying piano album using the echo captured in the glacial caves of Norway. Scientists working on applied acoustics provided him with impulse responses, allowing him to apply the unique reverb of the caves to the piano recordings in his studio.