Scooterists all set for ‘bouncing weekend’ rally in Morecambe

Morecambe will be back on the scootering map with the first proper scooter rally since the 1980s being held this month.

People will remember scooterists roaring into town on their Vespas and congregating at The Ranch House, as well as filling guest houses in Morecambe more than 30 years ago.

First Kick Scooter Collective’s ‘Morecambe Rides Again’ scooter rally looks set to kickstart future rallies in town.

Member and co-organiser Mark Dugan, 55, said: “This is the first time a Morecambe scooter club has organised a rally since the 1980s or 90s. The rallies used to be very popular and there is still a big national scooter scene.

“We are trying to get scooterists back to Morecambe and build the scooter rally back up again. This is the first weekend event we have held with bands and music.

“We are expecting a lot of footfall on the day and have nearly sold out of wristbands already.

“The 1980s scooter rallies are looked on as the golden years.”

Mark said organisers were expecting 700 scooterists for the weekend.

On the Saturday afternoon from noon until 1pm there will be a mass scooter ride on the promenade from Happy Mount Park down to The Platform.

“The road will be jampacked,” he said.

“People like to show off their scooters and if people come for the day or the weekend they like to take part in a ride-on. There will be daytime events but people will need a wristband for some of the events. Forty scooterists are coming from Scotland, 63 from Cumbria, over 100 from the Isle of Man. Locals have bought wristbands as well. A lot of locals will remember the times of the scooter rallies as a successful period.”

Mark is Morecambe born and bred and is married to Joan. He has two children, Charlotte, 22 and Oliver, 20. He has worked at Design Plus Health and Beauty for 15 years, now on its current site on Whitegate, White Lund. He said: “If the weather is fine it will be a bouncing weekend.”

Morecambe Rides Again takes place on July 12, 13 and 14 on Morecambe promenade, at The Platform, The Alhambra and Trimpell Sports Club.

Visit Morecambe Rides Againon Facebook for information and ticket links.