Following a visit by Year 1 pupils from Caton Primary School to Morecambe’s RNLI lifeboat station, a collection was held at the school’s end of term concert; raising £80 for the charity.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer deputy launching authority, Colin Midwinter, said:‘We aim to encourage organised groups, of all ages, to learn about the work that we do as part of our lifeboat station’s Community Safety Plan.

“This is a marvellous gesture by the school and it is very much appreciated.”