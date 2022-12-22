The report highlighted that “Pupils are excited by their learning and achieve well” and that “pupils and staff characterise the school motto to aim high and make a difference”.

Praise was given to staff who, according to the report, “have created an ambitious and interesting curriculum” and “have high aspirations for their pupils, including those with special educational needs”.

The report praises pupils too: “They are focused on learning in lessons, demonstrated that they are resilient, are kind and respectful of each other, and at social times, pupils play well together."

Great Wood School. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

John Ross, headteacher at Great Wood since 2009, said: “We are blessed with fantastic children and a super site, but credit has to be given to the skilled staff who work hard every day to make a difference.

"Their commitment to the care of the children and for their learning shone through the inspection. Visitors often compliment the culture of the school, the friendly, calm and purposeful atmosphere but for an inspector to dig deep into learning across school and then struggle to identify areas for improvement made me very proud of the team’s work.

The report also states: “Leaders have created a collaborative and reflective culture among the staff” and Mr Ross wanted to recognise the work of the school’s governors, saying: “The governors’ support for leaders at all levels helps us grow and take confident decisions to benefit our pupils.”

The report also says: “Pupils told us about a wide range of experiences that enhance our learning.”

Parents, who were said to be ‘overwhelmingly positive’ in their feedback, also recognised the benefits and amount of wider opportunities for the children and appreciate ‘the care the staff give to children to help them in all aspects of school life.’

The report continues: "Leaders have created a strong programme of learning to help pupils to know how to keep themselves safe.”

