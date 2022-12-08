It is a school with a special energy, skilled staff and over 400 happy, enthusiastic children who love to learn.

As a large, multicultural school, it is hard to imagine a school with a more diverse profile. Multiple languages, faiths and cultures are represented, making it an inspiring environment in which to learn.

The school is proud of its exciting curriculum characterised by high expectations, enriching experiences and precise teaching. All curriculum areas are celebrated and children are provided with regular opportunities to enhance learning through a variety of educational visits.

Dallas Road Primary School Council Years 1-6 with head Adam Newton and deputy head Clare Fairclough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Dallas Road is fully inclusive and dedicated to meeting the needs of all pupils, living up to its tagline ‘Valued, encouraged and challenged to be the best we can possibly be.’

Children at Dallas Road achieve highly, leaving well-equipped to succeed at secondary school, a significant proportion moving onto Lancaster’s two grammar schools.

As a community school, Dallas Road seeks to establish itself as a community hub. The school also places great value on the arts; it recently hosted stages at this year’s Lancaster Music Festival, giving its children the opportunity not only to perform but to meet and work alongside professional musicians.

Dallas Road offers an outdoor learning curriculum, making regular use of the outdoor classroom at the nearby Lancaster Boys and Girls club, Fairfield Orchard and Borwick Hall; experiences which culminate in Year 6, with a five-day residential in the Lake District.

Extra-curricular opportunities are also promoted with after-school clubs including choir, sports clubs, woodland skills and 11-plus preparation to name just a few.

The school team, led by headteacher Adam Newton, has been recognised for their commitment and drive in the school’s most recent Ofsted report: “Their focus on improving all aspects of school life is crystal clear. This is a school where leaders and staff hold what is best for pupils at the forefront of everything they do.”

