School Spotlight: a warm welcome awaits at Caton St Paul's CE Primary School
Set in vast grounds in the beautiful Lune Valley, only 10 minutes from the centre of Lancaster, Caton St Paul’s offers its 170 children a vast array of exciting opportunities that enrich and enhance the broad, relevant and engaging curriculum on offer.
Led by headteacher Ian Gittins, staff consistently go the extra mile for children, families and the community. A full enrichment club timetable gives children the chance to sample sports, arts, mental health and well-being, fitness and spiritual opportunities.
The substantial forest schools area, as well as two fully-trained forest school leaders, enables children to access high quality outdoor learning in a woodland setting.
The school’s commitment to outdoor education means all children get the yearly opportunity to sample exciting activities ranging from kayaking, climbing, camping, abseiling and caving.
Year 6 children also take part in an exciting overnight city break in Edinburgh at the end of the summer term.
Caton St Paul’s Pre-school enables children from the age of three to become part of the school family.
Staff and pupils are very proud of their school and would love to show you around. Their open day is on Tuesday October 10, 9.30am to 11.30am and everyone is welcome.
They are also holding an open evening on the same day, 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Email head@stpauls.lancs.sch.uk for more information or ring 01524 770241.