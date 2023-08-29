The state school for 11 to 19-year-olds draws 1,000 pupils from 40 local schools, and attracts just over 50 boarders from around the world.

Internationals students, who live at the school’s Heversham site, come for short experience courses an d to study GCSEs and A-levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In charge of their boarding experience from September will be Nicola Gilbert, from Ackworth School in West Yorkshire.

Dallam boarding house new appointees Marguerite Richards and Nicola Gilbert with head Steven Henneberry.

Nicola will also have wider responsibilities as a member of Dallam’s senior leadership team.

Nicola comes well equipped for the task of improving and developing boarding at Dallam. She recently led her school’s boarding provision through an inspection by the regulatory body, the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) inspection.

They gave Ackworth School the highest possible rating of “excellent” in all areas, which include pupils’ achievements, as well as their academic and personal development. The school is also shortlisted for International Boarding School of The Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dallam headteacher Steven Henneberry said: “Since accepting her position with us earlier this year, Nicola’s already been shaping changes at our boarding house.

"That’s included introducing more contact time with boarders, producing a boarder’s guide, bettering students’ access to help, and strengthening links between teaching and boarding staff. And we’ve lots more plans.”

Mother-of-two Nicola is looking forward to making a new home at the boarding school with her husband and family.

She says her mission is “to attract, retain, empower and delight boarding pupils and their families – present and future - through standout pastoral care and boarding experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola, who boarded at school in Northern Ireland in the late 1990s, said: “Even with the political state the country was in, I always felt safe, very well cared for, and I owe everything to that experience for making me who I am today.”

Nicola joins a boarding team that includes another new appointment. In April, Marguerite Richards, a school nurse from The Royal Ballet School, London took up post as resident school nurse for Dallam boarders.

She says hers is a hugely rewarding role, which includes the health and wellbeing of the boarders.