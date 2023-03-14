Save the date and help Morecambe break the record for the UK's longest Coronation Big Lunch

Morecambe Town Council will mark the special occasion with a spectacular Coronation Carnival on May 7.

The promenade will once again be lined with tables ready for locals and visitors to come together and enjoy a celebration lunch for the King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiming to beat the record set at the Jubilee celebration, the tables will this time stretch all the way from The Battery to Morecambe Town Hall, and revellers can enjoy a parade of performers while they enjoy their lunch.

It is hoped the Coronation Carnival will break the record set at the Morcambe Big Lunch celebrations in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee .

Morecambe Town Council are organising a fun-filled day of activities, as well as community engagement activities in the run-up to the day itself, embracing the coronation themes of youth, community, diversity and sustainability.

More details will be announced closer to the coronation, and tickets are to be released very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Cary Matthews, chair of Morecambe Town Council, said: “Our Coronation Carnival will not only be the perfect way for Morecambe to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, but it will provide a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate everything that makes Morecambe special.

"It will be the biggest celebration we’ve ever put on for our town, and I for one can’t wait!”

The Coronation Carnival will take place on May 7.