Save the date and help Morecambe break the record for the UK's longest Coronation Big Lunch
Following the success of the record-breaking Jubilee street party, an even bigger and better event to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III is in the pipeline.
Morecambe Town Council will mark the special occasion with a spectacular Coronation Carnival on May 7.
The promenade will once again be lined with tables ready for locals and visitors to come together and enjoy a celebration lunch for the King.
Aiming to beat the record set at the Jubilee celebration, the tables will this time stretch all the way from The Battery to Morecambe Town Hall, and revellers can enjoy a parade of performers while they enjoy their lunch.
Morecambe Town Council are organising a fun-filled day of activities, as well as community engagement activities in the run-up to the day itself, embracing the coronation themes of youth, community, diversity and sustainability.
More details will be announced closer to the coronation, and tickets are to be released very soon.
Coun Cary Matthews, chair of Morecambe Town Council, said: “Our Coronation Carnival will not only be the perfect way for Morecambe to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, but it will provide a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate everything that makes Morecambe special.
"It will be the biggest celebration we’ve ever put on for our town, and I for one can’t wait!”
Coun Wendy Cowley, chair of the festivals and events committee for Morecambe Town Council, added: “We want you to be a part of history again in our town and join the millions across the UK in celebrating the Coronation of our King. Come join the fun and bring our community together!”