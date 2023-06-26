The Salvation Army Morecambe will mark the milestone at its church and community centre in Balmoral Road, which opened its doors to serve and support the local community in 1883.

It now operates groups including a parent and toddlers group, affectionately named Bright Stars, a fellowship group to tackle social isolation, offers practical support of food and clothing and provides a worship service on a Sunday.

The Salvation Army Morecambe band is also a key feature out and about within the community over the Christmas period.

Withstanding two world wars and continuing to operate through a global pandemic, The Salvation Army in Morecambe has seen a number of programmes run from its church and community centre over the years, all dedicated to serving people including those suffering social exclusion, people who are vulnerable, homeless and more recently those on the lowest of incomes as the cost of living crisis continues to push people into poverty.

The church leader of The Salvation Army Morecambe, Captain Tracy Collis, took up leadership of the church and community centre five years ago.

She said: “The Salvation Army has always been committed to being at the heart of the communities in which we serve and adapts to the needs of the people, offering practical support and spiritual advice. We still find now that The Salvation Army has a big place in people’s hearts.

"We are thankful to God for his faithfulness to the community of Morecambe over the 140 years. We also are grateful to Morecambe for its support to the church throughout the time."

The launch of the church featured on the front page of the church and charity’s iconic War Cry magazine, the weekly street-sold publication, which is one of the longest running magazines in the UK.

It detailed how the Morecambe church launched with an open air service followed by a meeting with the local community in the music hall, in keeping with how The Salvation Army operates at the heart of communities now.

To celebrate the anniversary, The Salvation Army Morecambe held a thanksgiving service on Sunday, which included a history and photo display followed by a barbecue lunch for past and present members of the church and people in the local community.

The Salvation Army was founded in London’s East End in 1865 by William and Catherine Booth. Today this Christian church and registered charity is active in 132 countries worldwide.

Since its early days social action has been central to The Salvation Army’s Christian faith. In 1885 Salvationists successfully campaigned for the age of consent to be raised from 13 to 16 and in 1890 the church and charity opened the UK’s first labour exchange.