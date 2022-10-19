The Salvation Army in Carnforth, located on Preston Street, currently has 10 volunteers offering support in its charity shop on Market Street, but due to increasing numbers of customers and donations it still needs more.

Territorial Envoy Gay Tonks, leader of The Salvation Army in Carnforth, said: “Our volunteers play a big part in all areas of our church, charity shop and community centre, they really are the heart and soul, and we simply wouldn’t be able to do the work that we do without them giving up their time to help out. The support that each and every volunteer gives to us is inspirational.

“The sales from our shop raise vital funds for the church for us to continue our work within the community. We believe that everybody has something that they can give; whether you have specific skills to offer or have just retired and are looking to keep busy or improve your own wellbeing, get in touch as we would love to hear from you!”

The Salvation Army in Morecambe, located on Balmoral Road, is also looking for volunteers, specifically for support around the church in the form of a handyperson and gardener and also additional assistance with its weekly toddler group.

In all its volunteering roles, The Salvation Army welcomes a variety of skills, including good communications and organisational skills, and volunteers with experience across a range of sectors including customer service and retail, and those looking to gain work experience, would also be very welcome.

Anyone interested in supporting The Salvation Army in Carnforth in a volunteering role is encouraged to contact 01524 730215 or email [email protected]

For volunteering roles in Morecambe, email [email protected]

