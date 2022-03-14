Rush hour chaos as Lancaster one-way system is partially down to one lane

The area of King Street by the former Waterstones building on the corner of Market Street has been cut to one lane while essential safety work is carried out on the building – which also houses the King’s Arms Hotel.

This led to a severe backlog of traffic throughout the entire one-way system, with delays of up to an hour and traffic backed up as far as Caton Road.

Lancaster resident Joshua Brandwood said the layout was dangerous due to the footpath also being closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Brandwood took this photo of the roadworks in King Street, Lancaster.

“Pedestrians are now being forced onto the road if they are coming from the train station/Marsh etc,” he said.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said the decision was made on Friday evening for safety reasons, due to the building work being carried out.