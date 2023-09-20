Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The package of support is funded by the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) which has been launched as part of the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The REPF supports activities that specifically address challenges rural areas face, such as lower productivity rates, limited connectivity and poorer access to key services.

Grants are ring-fenced to towns, villages and hamlets with populations below 10,000 and the wider countryside, or market or ‘hub towns’ with populations of up to 30,000 that serve their surrounding rural areas as centres of employment and in providing services.

Grants totalling £230,357 have been allocated to eight local organisations to support rural jobs and improve local facilities.

Coun Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “I’m delighted that the city council has been able to support these very worthwhile local projects with grants from the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

“Around a third of the Lancaster district’s population live in the countryside and the fund provides much-needed support to help develop their economies and support local facilities.”

The successful projects are:

• Filbert's Too, a new social enterprise craft bakery in Halton

• Hare Appletree Farm vending machine

• Newland Home Farm - stable conversion

• Silverdale Public Toilets

• Whinney Hill Farm to support the construction of a social, multi-use hub for the community

• Carnforth Community Swimming Pool

• Fraser Village Hall

• Caton Health Centre: Cycle Scheme

Coun Peter Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for communities, well-being and partnerships, added: “The economies of our rural communities have been hit hard over the last few years and if they are to recover and thrive then they need investment and support.

“That’s why grants such as this are so vital, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to support these businesses and organisations to continue the great work they do in their communities.”

Further opportunities to bid for grants from the fund will be announced in due course. For more information visit Lancaster.gov.uk/repf

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.