RSPCA release shocking images of puppy found dumped in cage on Lancaster riverside path

The RSPCA is appealing for information about a fatally injured female puppy who was found on a footpath in Lancaster.

The animal welfare charity has today released images of the young dog.

They acknowledge they are upsetting but say they could help to trace those responsible.

The eight to 10-week-old puppy, who is thought to be an American Bulldog, was found covered in blood in a large cage on a path next to the River Lune at Mainway, Lancaster, at about 6pm on Friday October 17.

The puppy was found in a cage on the path at Mainway. Photo: RSPCA

She had major facial swelling, teeth marks and puncture wounds on the top of her head and suspected fractures of the upper and lower jaw.

The finder took the brindle and white coloured puppy, who wasn’t microchipped, to a local veterinary practice where she was urgently treated.

Vets said she was underweight with a rotund belly and laboured breathing. Sadly her condition was so grave they made the decision the following day to put her to sleep to prevent further suffering.

The RSPCA, who were contacted about the incident and are investigating, said some of the puppy’s injuries could have been inflicted deliberately and others may have been caused by another dog.

The eight to 10-week-old puppy is thought to be an American Bulldog. Photo: RSPCA

Deputy Chief Inspector Amy Mcintosh, said: “We appreciate the pictures of this poor puppy are not easy to look at but we’re releasing them in the hope someone might recognise her and come forward with information.

"She had a number of very serious injuries and wounds, some of which we suspect may have been deliberately inflicted, and her eyes were almost completely closed because of the extent of her facial swelling.

"It was absolutely heartbreaking to see the condition this little girl was in and the vets did everything they could to save her life.

“She was found in a large cage, so if the person or persons responsible had walked any distance carrying her in that, it’s possible they might have been seen.

“It’s been a very upsetting incident for all concerned and we’d appeal to anyone who recognises this dog or can help our enquiry to get in touch.”

The charity is liaising with local partners and CCTV in the area is being checked. Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01661929.