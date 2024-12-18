Royal visit commemorates centenary of Lancaster's war memorial

A royal visit to Lancaster helped to commemorate 100 years since the city’s war memorial was unveiled.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, visited the city on Tuesday December 17, as part of a rededication service of the memorial, marking a century of remembrance and honour for those who served.

The memorial was originally unveiled in December 1924 by the then mayor, George Jackson, after a total of £2,230 was raised from public subscriptions towards the cost of placing the memorial and associated expenses.

£1,894 was spent and the balance transferred to the Lancaster Corporation (the former name of Lancaster City Council) for the continued repair and upkeep, including the addition of names.

His Royal Highness Prince Richard, The Duke of Gloucester, at Lancaster Town Hall with the Mayor of Lancaster Coun Abi Mills, meeting representatives of the Armed Forces.

Ten plaques of World War One names are arranged on the wall, five to each side of the statue. In front is a low stone base bearing a horizontal plaque with the names of those who gave the lives in World War Two, Korea and the Falklands in 12 columns.

Following a special memorial service in Lancaster Town Hall, a rededication ceremony was held in the Memorial Gardens.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Abi Mills, said: “The war memorial and surrounding gardens have been a precious space for generations of Lancaster residents.

“Its rededication, 100 years on from its first unveiling, helped to serve as a reminder to us all of the sacrifice our Armed Forces make to keep us all safe and preserve peace around the world.

The rededication commemoration service at the Remembrance Gardens with the His Royal Highness Prince Richard, The Duke of Gloucester, pictured on the right.

“I am delighted the Duke was able to join us for what was such a poignant moment.”

Andrew Taylor, of the Royal British Legion, said: “The Royal British Legion would like to thank His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester, and the other honoured guests for their presence here today for the rededication of the Lancaster War Memorial.

“This monument, to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for God, the King, and country, paid for by public subscription, has been the centre of our Remembrance Services for the last century.

“The 1924 dedication took place in the presence of the mothers, widows and sweethearts of those lost in the war, along with their comrades who had returned, some severely injured, the Legion was set up to support these people.

“Of the 1,006 names on the bronze plaques from the first world war, nearly 300 have no known grave. Although 426 of the fallen served with the King's Own Royal Regiment the remainder served among 16 British regiments, corps and services and those of the Dominion services of Canada Australia, South Affrica and New Zealand and one was lost from the Merchant Navy.”

Mr Taylor added: “As His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester was Colonel in Chief of the Royal Army Medical Corps, I feel I must point out that 18 of the fallen were from that Corps. The fallen from the Second World War, Korea, and the Falklands are memorialised on the stone table in front of the Great War Memorial.

“The Legion will endeavour that this monument will always be at the centre of remembrance within the city.”

The Duke also visited Lancaster City Museum, which celebrated its centenary last year, where he was given a tour and had the opportunity to meet museum staff.

Of particular interest was the museum’s latest exhibition, which celebrates 700 years of Lancaster City Council and, previously, Lancaster Corporation.

Corporation Street: what has your council ever done for you?! delves into the role of the corporation from the 13th century to the present day, showing visitors how civic services have changed over the past 700 years.