Royal opening for Lancaster Community Fire and Ambulance Station

Princess Alexandra will officially open Lancaster’s new Community Fire and Ambulance Station next week.

Group manager Mark Hutton, Community Protection Manager for North Lancashire at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are deeply honoured that HRH Princess Alexandra will be officially opening Lancaster’s new Community Fire and Ambulance Station.

“The princess has strong links to this area and so it feels really fitting that the opening of a building which has been so carefully designed to reflect the character of the historic but forward-thinking City will be celebrated in this way.”

The new station brings fire and ambulance crews together under one roof and involved the phased demolition of the original 1970s fire station, the refurbishment and occupation of a former council building next door, and the building of a new structure incorporating fire appliance room and ambulance bays.

Acting Cumbria and Lancashire Head of Service for NWAS, Ian Walmsley, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming HRH Princess Alexandra to our new Community Fire and Ambulance Station and honoured that she will be officially opening the station.

“The new joint station allows us to work much more closely with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, allowing us to share facilities and further strengthen our relationship with them.”

Members of the public wishing to attend the opening on Wednesday May 29 are welcome at the station from 1pm. Access will be via the large entrance gates on Cable Street. No car parking will be available at the station, however public parking is available throughout the city.

Princess Alexandra will also visit Penny’s Hospital Almshouses in King Street to mark their tercentenary and Westfield War Memorial Village in West Road on its centenary.

The Princess was Chancellor of Lancaster University from its foundation in 1964 until 2004 and was given Honorary Freedom of Lancaster in 1978 on the golden jubilee of city status.