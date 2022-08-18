Royal couple to visit Lancaster Castle next month
The Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex are due to visit Lancaster Castle next month.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:33 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:57 am
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit the castle on September 7.
As part of their tour they will also visit Preston Market Hall, 28 Market Street, Preston and Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston on the same day.
The Queen last visited Lancaster Castle on May 29, 2015 and before that she last made an appearance at Lancaster Priory in 1999; she then unveiled the Eric Morecambe statue.
