Royal couple to visit Lancaster Castle next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit the castle on September 7.

As part of their tour they will also visit Preston Market Hall, 28 Market Street, Preston and Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston on the same day.

The Queen last visited Lancaster Castle on May 29, 2015 and before that she last made an appearance at Lancaster Priory in 1999; she then unveiled the Eric Morecambe statue.

The Castle, one of Lancaster’s magnificent landmarks. Photograph reproduced by kind permission of the Duchy of Lancaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...