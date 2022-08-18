News you can trust since 1837
Royal couple to visit Lancaster Castle next month

The Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex are due to visit Lancaster Castle next month.

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:57 am

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit the castle on September 7.

As part of their tour they will also visit Preston Market Hall, 28 Market Street, Preston and Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston on the same day.

The Queen last visited Lancaster Castle on May 29, 2015 and before that she last made an appearance at Lancaster Priory in 1999; she then unveiled the Eric Morecambe statue.

The Castle, one of Lancaster’s magnificent landmarks. Photograph reproduced by kind permission of the Duchy of Lancaster

The Earl and Countess of Wessex meeting staff and students from a number of St Lucian schools, at Camille Henry Memorial school in St Lucia, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Thursday April 28, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wessex. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
QueenPreston