Rower dies after getting into difficulty in River Lune at Lancaster

A rower who was pulled from the River Lune at Lancaster after getting into difficulty has died.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST
Emergency services were called to the river close to Halton Road just after 7.30am on Sunday after reports that two men who had been in a rowing boat had gone into the water.

Both men were pulled from the water, but police confirmed that one was unresponsive.

Sadly, he was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The Rver Lune looking towards Halton Road from SKerton Bridge. Photo: Google Street ViewThe Rver Lune looking towards Halton Road from SKerton Bridge. Photo: Google Street View
The Rver Lune looking towards Halton Road from SKerton Bridge. Photo: Google Street View
"There was a significant response led by HM Coastguard, and also involving colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the police and members of the public," said a Lancaster Police spokesman.

"One man was rescued but sadly a second male was pulled out of the water unresponsive.

"Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man was later pronounced deceased at hospital.

"The thoughts and condolences of all of us are with the man’s family at this heartbreaking time.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

"We wanted to take this opportunity to thank everybody involved in what was a harrowing search and rescue operation."

