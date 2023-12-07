Row breaks out after councillors are accused of ‘politicising’ during bid to save Morecambe’s Platform

Labour councillors in Morecambe and Lancaster have rejected a leading Conservative’s accusation that they have ‘politicised’ a cross-party process towards finding a new way of running The Platform.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Gardiner, leader of Lancaster City Council’s Conservative group, recently challenged Labour publicity which, he alleged, associated Labour councillors in particular with “saving” The Platform and with a potential new audience membership scheme or a venue friends group.

Coun Gardiner said various political parties had intervened over The Platform. He also said Labour was previously part of the city council administration which “wanted to close” The Platform and Labour’s new actions contradicted previous city council decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, he said a proposed new friends group is not a registered company or charity. Although it had been intimated a new group might co-ordinate fundraising activities and grant applications, Coun Gardiner said The Platform is owned by tax payers, as controlled by the city council.

The Platform.

However, Labour councillors have since responded in a joint statement, saying they were “delighted that Coun Gardiner is taking an interest in the continuing operation of the Platform as a council asset”.

The Labour statement added: “As a councillor in February 2023, Coun Gardiner ought to be well aware of the decision to outsource operation of the Platform to an external party, as the £150,000 per year support given to the venue by Lancaster City Council was deemed no longer sustainable. He voted to support this decision at the time.

“The work to keep operation of the Platform in-house, run by Lancaster City Council, was driven by Coun Catherine Potter, the cabinet member for the visitor economy, who explored new business models and put together a case for cabinet colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All communications have been clear that the Friends of the Platform group has not yet been set up, Coun Gardiner may wish to join the group when it is launched, then he can find out a little more about what it can do.”

The Labour statement added: “Local people have mobilised and campaigned for The Platform, Labour councillors have heard these concerns from many residents during their regular door-knocking sessions and surgeries.

“Coun David Whitaker shared information about the new business model with his fellow councillors and coordinated the all-party letter to support Coun Potter’s approach.

“The continuing operation of the Platform by Lancaster City Council is a direct consequence of the creative thinking and tenacity of Labour councillors, and the support they have received from across the political spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that Coun Gardiner is able to enjoy the entertainment The Platform will be able to bring to the people of Morecambe and the surrounding area well into the future as a result.”

Coun Gardiner said he hopes to raise questions about The Platform at the next full city council meeting on December 13, at Morecambe Town Hall.