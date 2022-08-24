News you can trust since 1837
Rotary car boot sale at Ryelands Park on Bank Holiday Monday

Carnforth Rotary annual car boot sale is back at Ryelands Park, Lancaster on Bank Holiday Monday August 29 after a two year break.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:33 pm
Come along and book a stall or just browse for bargains.

Car park is £1 donation for public admission.

Car booters £10 per stall, £15 with trailer.

Vans £15, trade stands £25.

Stall holders charged subject to space required.

The car boot runs from 8am-4pm.

The weather forecast for Monday is looking good, with temperatures between 20 degrees and 12 degrees.