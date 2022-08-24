Rotary car boot sale at Ryelands Park on Bank Holiday Monday
Carnforth Rotary annual car boot sale is back at Ryelands Park, Lancaster on Bank Holiday Monday August 29 after a two year break.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:33 pm
Come along and book a stall or just browse for bargains.
Car park is £1 donation for public admission.
Car booters £10 per stall, £15 with trailer.
Vans £15, trade stands £25.
Stall holders charged subject to space required.
The car boot runs from 8am-4pm.
The weather forecast for Monday is looking good, with temperatures between 20 degrees and 12 degrees.