A takeaway chain selling rotisserie chicken has opened its new Lancaster outlet.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST

Roast opened its doors in St Nicholas Arcades on Thursday June 22 and was so busy during its opening few days that the chain put out a call to recruit more staff.

"Well what a week in Lancaster!" they said on their Facebook page.

"We are THAT busy we need some more employees!"

The team at Roast Lancaster.The team at Roast Lancaster.
The new outlet – which is opposite HMV – sells a selection of rotisserie roast meat as well as baguettes, box meals and breakfasts.

From 7.30am they serve breakfast boxes with signature sausage rings made fresh by hand, and their varied lunch menu then kicks off at 11am, including hand breaded chicken, toasted baguettes, burger boxes, rotisserie chicken, and pork/ham/gammon joints.

All food is available in store or online through Just Eat UK and Uber Eats.

Roast started trading in 2018, with Lancaster set to become their fifth store alongside Preston, Bellevale in Liverpool, Birkenhead and Birchwood in Warrington.

