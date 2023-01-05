Roadworks on busy Morecambe route continue to cause tailbacks for motorists

Two-way traffic signals had been put near Oxcliffe Road Bridge in Oxcliffe Road for repair work to be carried out to cables by Electricty North West.

The work had been scheduled to end by January 4, but the signals are still in place, leading to tailbacks for drivers, particularly during rush hour.

In addition, work is also continuing on part of Oxcliffe Road close to the junction with White Lund Road, where there are also two-way signals.

There are currently two-way signals just before Oxcliffe Road Bridge. Photo: Google Street View

Meanwhile, work by Cadent Gas is due to take place on the same road next work.

The work, which will take place outside 302-304 Oxcliffe Road – on the stretch between Green Lane and Minster Drive – is to provide 50m of new gas service in the area.

