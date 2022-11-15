News you can trust since 1837
Roadworks on busy Morecambe route cause rush hour delays

Roadworks on a major route in Morecambe have been causing rush hour havoc for motorists.

By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 3:33pm

Three-way traffic signals have been placed at the junction of Oxcliffe Road with Westcliffe Drive in Heaton-with-Oxcliffe.

This is for footway reallignment works to be carried out on behalf of Lancashire County Council.

The multi-way signals have led to lengthy wait times for drivers, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.

The work continues until November 25. Photo: Google Street View

The work began on Monday November 14 and is due to continue until Friday November 25.

