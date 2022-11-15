Roadworks on busy Morecambe route cause rush hour delays
Roadworks on a major route in Morecambe have been causing rush hour havoc for motorists.
By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Nov 2022, 3:33pm
Three-way traffic signals have been placed at the junction of Oxcliffe Road with Westcliffe Drive in Heaton-with-Oxcliffe.
This is for footway reallignment works to be carried out on behalf of Lancashire County Council.
The multi-way signals have led to lengthy wait times for drivers, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.
Most Popular
The work began on Monday November 14 and is due to continue until Friday November 25.