Road near Lancaster railway station closed for pipe work
A road near Lancaster railway station has been closed for work to be carried out.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:01 am
Updated
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:20 am
Station Road, next to the train station, is closed due to pipe repair work currently taking place.
Traffic is being diverted up the hill on Westbourne Road.
United Utilies said they do not currently have a timeframe on the work, which has been complicated by a difficulty in finding the source of a leak.