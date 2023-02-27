News you can trust since 1837
Road in Lancaster closed as police deal with ‘serious’ collision

A rural road out of Lancaster has been closed due to a road accident.

By Gayle Rouncivell
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:49pm

Police have said they are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Quernmore Road, Lancaster.

As a result Quernmore Road is closed between Postern Gate Road and Copy Lane.

Officers have asked that motorists use an alternative route where possible.

Quernmore Road is expected to be closed for some time.
