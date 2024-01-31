Road closures to be put in place as Lancaster village gets traffic calming measures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The village will still be open for business, anyone needing access to their homes, and pedestrians and cyclists, while the temporary closures are in place.

The work is planned to start on Tuesday February 6, and with good weather is expected to be finished by Friday the same week, however the road closures could remain in place until Tuesday February 20 if bad weather prevents work progressing.

Halton Road and Church Brow will be closed during daytime working hours from near the junction with the Bay Gateway to the roundabout in the centre of the village.

This will allow a new 20mph zone, and speed cushions designed to slow traffic, to be safely installed. The measures are being put in place following 10 collisions causing injuries over five years, two of which were fatal.

A diversion will be in place via Halton Road, Kellet Lane and Foundry Lane while work is ongoing, with the closures being removed outside working hours to keep disruption to a minimum.

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Every year we invest a portion of our highways budget in safety improvements for locations where there is a pattern of injuries which could be prevented in future by making physical changes to the road environment.

"Speed has been a factor in a number of serious incidents on Halton Road over recent years, and these measures will act to slow traffic on this approach to the village.

"We will try to keep disruption to a minimum, however there will be some inconvenience while we make these improvements."

County Coun Matthew Maxwell-Scott, who represents the area, added: "This scheme is designed to slow traffic through Halton and, alongside the priority of preventing future incidents, I hope will make people feel safer and improve the environment of the village.