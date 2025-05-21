Road closures: four for Lancaster drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lancaster will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week.

• M6, from 8pm March 31 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8am May 21 to 4pm May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 33 to 34, Lane one closure for tree cutting.

• M6, from 8pm June 1 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J32 to J33 - lane closure for gantry on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 8pm June 1 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J34 to J33 - lane closure for gantry on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.