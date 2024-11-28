Road closure to take place in Carnforth for railway bridge safety works

The road closure route in Carnforth.

Motorists are being warned of a road closure affecting the Carnforth area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Highways have released details of a planned closure of Shore Road in Warton, which will take place between January 27 and January 29 2025.

No vehicles or pedestrians will be allowed along the length of Shore Road from its junction with Warton Road to its junction with Crag Bank Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is being enforced to allow for the installation by Network Rail of monitoring equipment to the railway bridge and monitoring of movement of the structure.

It will be in effect overnight between 10pm and 6am on both nights, January 27 and 28.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained where possible.

An alternative route for affected pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles is via Crag Bank Lane-Crag Bank Road-A6 Main Road-A6 Lancaster Road-Haws Hill-Warton Road and vice versa.