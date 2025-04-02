Road closure at busy Lancaster junction set to last 12 days

Signs are in place on the Pointer roundabout. Photo: Google Street View

Motorists are being warned of a road closure on the A6 heading out of Lancaster later this month.

An electronic sign warning people of the forthcoming closure has been installed on the Pointer roundabout at its junction with Greaves Road, heading south.

It says the road will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am for 12 days from April 14.