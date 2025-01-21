Road closed for drainage work outside Lancaster theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road closure is in place next to Lancaster Grand - but access to the theatre is not affected.

United Utilities is carrying out drainage improvement work in St Leonardgate, outside Lancaster Grand.

The road is closed from St Leonardgate to the city centre ring road, and from Lodge Street to St Leonardgate.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

The road closure by Lancaster Grand. Photo: Lancaster Grand

A spokesman for theatre said: "If you’re attending shows this week:

"Access to the theatre’s main doors and box office remains unaffected.

"Access to Lower St Leonardgate car park is also unaffected.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

The road was also closed last summer for upgrades including a widened pavement, a new courtesy crossing with tactile flags, and themed bollards celebrating the Grand's history.