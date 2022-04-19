RNLI's fundraising May Day Mile returns to Morecambe

A fundraiser has been organised with the Batala Drummers who will accompany crew members and many others as they walk between the two RNLI stations in Morecambe.

The start time is 11am on Sunday May 1, and the lifeboat teams are looking to raise as much money as possible to enable them to keep saving lives at sea.

A spokesman said: “We hope to see many of you there. Thank you all for your continued great support.”

The May Day Nile returns to Morecambe.

Batala Drummers will follow the parade, from the Hovercraft Station to the Lifeboat Station and back again, with a celebratory static set starting from 11am.

RNLI volunteers will be taking cash collections on the day.

You can also donate to the cause here